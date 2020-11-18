Unaccounted cash seized in Hyderabad

A total of Rs 34 lakh seized from Sultan Bazaar and Afzalgunj

Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: The city police seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 34 lakh from three persons on Wednesday.

In the first case at Sultan Bazaar, the police seized Rs 21 lakh in cash from a person at Sultan Bazaar when he was carrying the amount without any documents.

In the second case at Afzalgunj, police caught two persons who are suspected to be involved in hawala business and seized Rs 13 lakh cash from them.

