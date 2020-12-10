Unbeaten HFC take on ATK Mohan Bagan

ATKMB were handed their first defeat of the season by Jamshedpur FC earlier this week

Margao: ATK Mohun Bagan will be keen to get back to winning ways when they take on an unbeaten Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

ATKMB were handed their first defeat of the season by Jamshedpur FC earlier this week. However, having won three back-to-back games before that, the Kolkata-side remain third in the league table, three points off Mumbai City at the top.

On the other hand, Hyderbad FC started their season on a winning note before being held to consecutive draws in the last two games against Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC. They currently occupy the sixth spot on the points table with five points from three outings. Both teams have several similarities, from depending on a single goal scorer (Roy Krishna for ATKMB and Aridane Santana for the Nizams) to having an airtight defence (two teams with the least goals conceded). Krishna has scored four out of the five goals pumped in by ATK Mohun Bagan this season.

