TSRTC bus stolen from Mehdipatnam depot

07:50 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stole a bus parked in front of Mehdipatnam bus depot in the city on Monday night.

According to the police, the driver of the bus, which is on hire on a contract basis with TSRTC, parked the vehicle in front of Mehdipatnam bus depot at around 10.30 pm on Monday and went home.

In the morning, when he returned, the driver found the bus missing. After making enquiries at the depot and checking the surrounding areas, the driver approached the Asifnagar police.

The police registered a case and checked the surveillance cameras installed around the Mehdipatnam. The bus was later found at Tundapally in Shamshabad by the police.

“Some unidentified persons drove away the bus and left it at Tundapally. We are trying to track down the offenders,” said Asifnagar Inspector Venkateshwarlu.