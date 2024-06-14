Unidentified wild animal on killing spree of domestic animals in Siddipet

A trap with a bait is being placed by forest officials in Chinnakodur mandal to capture wild animal in Siddipet district.

Siddipet: Farmers of Chinnakodur mandal are in a state of panic as a wild animal was going on a killing spree of domestic cattle, particularly goats, sheep, and calves.

The forest department could not identify this wild animal so far while the farmers claimed it was a Hyena.

The forest officials initially thought the attack was by a pack of stray dogs. But, the dogs usually would not travel from one village to another village.

When these attacks were reported in Machapur, Chandlapur, and Chowdaram, the forest officials concluded that it was a wild animal.

However, they could not identify it based on pug marks found in these three incidents. The first attack was reported at Machapur village on May 22 when more than 60 sheep of farmer Punnam Mallaiah were killed.

The last incident was reported on June 10 at Chandlapur village where the animal killed two goats while a calf was injured in the attack. In another attack, the animal killed two calves and goats.

Speaking to Telangana Today, DFO K Srinivas said that 68 sheep and goats, and two calves have been killed so far in the attacks. Apart from putting farmers on high alert, Srinivas said that they have placed a cage with a bait besides placing three camera traps to catch and identify the wild animal. Srinivas said that no Hyena movement was reported in the Siddipet district dismissing the claims of farmers.

However, he observed that a pack of Jackals might be attacking the domestic animals. Since there was no forest area nearby, the attacks even left the officials puzzled.

The DFO said that they were putting all-out efforts to trace the animal. The farmers have appealed to the government to catch the wild animal immediately and release it safely in the wild.

Farmer Mallaiah said that even the farmers and cattle herders feared to venture out of their homes since the first attack was reported in May. The attacks have become a point of discussion in the villages of Chinnakodur mandal.