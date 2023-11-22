Unifi Capital receives in-principle approval from SEBI for sponsoring a Mutual Fund

Unifi currently manages over Rs.20,000 crore on behalf of about 10,000 Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) clients across 22 states in India, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:40 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: Unifi Capital, established in 2001 as a registered portfolio manager, has received SEBI’s in-principle nod to commence work on its mutual fund.

“Our mutual fund will enable us to go deeper and wider, bringing our investment products to the full spectrum of investors for the very first time,” said Sarath Reddy, Founder of Unifi Capital.

SEBI’s strong governance and AMFI’s investor education initiatives have supported a remarkable surge in domestic investor participation in mutual funds over the

years.

“We are thankful to have the opportunity to log onto this powerful platform and committed to adding value to all stakeholders. As we assemble our Mutual Fund

team, we express our gratitude to our clients, partners and well-wishers with whom we have traversed some of the last 22 years.” Mr. Reddy added.