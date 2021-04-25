Union Minister Kishan Reddy visits ESI hospital, TIMS Gachibowli

While interacting with health authorities at TIMS, Reddy urged them to complete the recruitment of vacant posts so that quality of healthcare services can be improved

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy visited TIMS Hospital, Gachibowli, and ESI Hospital and Medical College, Sanathnagar on Sunday to interact with healthcare workers and Covid positive patients.

While interacting with health authorities at TIMS, Reddy urged them to complete the recruitment of vacant posts so that quality of healthcare services can be improved. Sufficient ventilators were provided under PM-CARES and were available at TIMS for patients, he said. He also reviewed the progress of the upcoming oxygen plant at TIMS, which is bound to produce 1,000 litre oxygen every minute.

Later, Reddy visited ESI Hospital and Medical College, Sanathnagar and interacted with senior doctors and patients.

“Visited the ESI Hospital on the occasion of one-year completion of hospital’s Mobile Virology Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (MVRDL), which has performed one lakh RT-PCR tests in the last one year,” he tweeted. The Union Minister later held a video conference with DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy and others on steps to augment oxygen supplies.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .