Union Minister Smriti Irani tests negative for COVID-19

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that she has tested negative for COVID-19.
“I have tested negative for COVID. Would like to extend my grateful thanks to everyone for their good wishes and prayers,” Smriti Irani said in a tweet.
— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 12, 2020
The MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi had tested positive for the infection on October 28. She had requested those who came in her contact to undergo a COVID test at the earliest.