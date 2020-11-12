Union Minister Smriti Irani tests negative for COVID-19

The MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi had tested positive for the infection on October 28.

By   |  Published: 12th Nov 2020  9:41 am
File Photo: Union minister Smriti Irani

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that she has tested negative for COVID-19.

“I have tested negative for COVID. Would like to extend my grateful thanks to everyone for their good wishes and prayers,” Smriti Irani said in a tweet.


The MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi had tested positive for the infection on October 28. She had requested those who came in her contact to undergo a COVID test at the earliest.