Union Minister Smriti Irani tests negative for COVID-19

The MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi had tested positive for the infection on October 28.

By | Published: 9:41 am

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that she has tested negative for COVID-19.

“I have tested negative for COVID. Would like to extend my grateful thanks to everyone for their good wishes and prayers,” Smriti Irani said in a tweet.

I have tested negative for COVID. Would like to extend my grateful thanks to everyone for their good wishes & prayers. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 12, 2020



The MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi had tested positive for the infection on October 28. She had requested those who came in her contact to undergo a COVID test at the earliest.