Union power secretary visits NTPC Ramagundam and Telangana

Published Date - 08:03 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Peddapalli: Union power secretary Pankaj Agarwal on Wednesday visited National Thermal Power Corporation (Ramagundam and Telangana). He was accompanied by Joint Secretary (Thermal) Piyush Singh and Director (Projects), NTPC Limited Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya.

Pankaj Agarwal visited the Telangana project control room, interacted with officials and enquired about functioning of various systems, followed by a visit to Ramagundam Unit 7 control room wherein he interacted with the engineers regarding flexible operation of units.

Agarwal also congratulated and appreciated the Ramagundam and Telangana team for successfully completing the capacity addition of one 800 MW unit.

