Universities go smart with onscreen evaluation system

Hyderabad: Given the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the onscreen evaluation system introduced by the State universities, particularly the Osmania University (OU) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H), has come handy in evaluating answer scripts of various examinations.

While the OU has been using the onscreen evaluation system for the past two years, the JNTU-H has introduced it for evaluating answer scripts of the BTech/BPharmacy final semester exams which were conducted last month. Earlier, the universities had to constitute evaluation camps in designated locations and evaluators from various colleges visited these centres to evaluate answer scripts.

The onscreen evaluation system involves scanning of all answer scripts which are later uploaded onto a server. Through an application made available to an evaluator, the answer scripts can be accessed on the computer/laptop with a login ID and one-time password which will be sent to registered mobile number only. After some time into login, the system would seek a fresh OTP. This is to ensure that evaluators do not handover their computer/laptop to others and evaluators can also be monitored through the web camera.

“After going through onscreen evaluation system implemented by the OU and technical education department, the university introduced it for BTech/BPharmacy final semester exams. Amid the Covid-19 crisis, teachers can evaluate answer scripts from their colleges or homes. After evaluating, teachers can allocate marks and the same will be uploaded onto the server which cannot be changed again,” JNTU-H Registrar Prof M Manzoor Hussain said.

He said 20,000 students’ answer scripts to the tune of nearly one lakh were being evaluated onscreen. “So far, the new system is good, safe, and transparent and depending on its success, it will be extended to other semester exams,” he added. The OU has also commenced the evaluation of answer scripts of BCom, BA, BSc and BE semester exams.

“About 80 per cent evaluation of engineering final semester exams answer scripts has been completed. The onscreen evaluation system is transparent and is also helping the university in giving out results quickly,” OU Controller of Examinations, Dr Sriram Venkatesh said.

