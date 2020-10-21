University of Hyderabad announces first set of PhD scholars

Out of 13 fellowships, nine fellowships are now announced and the remaining four lateral entry channel fellowships will be carried forward for the succeeding cycle.

By | City Bureau | Published: 4:27 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Wednesday announced the selection of first set of nine PhD scholars for fellowship under the lateral entry channel of the prestigious Prime Minister’s Research Fellows (PMRF) scheme.

The nine PhD students include School of Chemistry- P.Rajya Lakshmi, D.Arun, Kranthi Chatragadda and Arunava Dutta; School of Life Sciences-Sreya PK, Pavithra R and Jyotisha; School of Physics-Dipanjan Banerjee and Aiswarya T.

The National Coordination Committee of the PMRF scheme made the selection of these students. Each fellow under PMRF scheme will receive a starting monthly fellowship of Rs.70,000, which may increase to a maximum monthly fellowship of Rs. 80,000 towards the end of PhD, provided the performance during the initial years of PhD was satisfactory. Apart from this, each fellow would be eligible for a research grant of Rs.2 lakh per year.

The UoH said it can offer 13 fellowships under PMRF scheme through the lateral entry channel in the current cycle i.e., PMRF May 2020. Out of 13 fellowships, nine fellowships are now announced and the remaining four lateral entry channel fellowships will be carried forward for the succeeding cycle. In addition to this, UoH can offer five direct entry channel fellowships under PMRF scheme in the current cycle, it added.

