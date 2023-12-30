University of Hyderabad faculty bags JC Bose Fellowship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:55 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: Prof. Samar Kumar Das, faculty at the School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been awarded the prestigious JC Bose fellowship, for his research contribution in the area of achieving sustainable / renewable-energy.

Prof. Das has been exploring functional inorganic materials that are vital to address the issues of sustainable / renewable-energy and a clean environment, the UoH said.

In order to contribute to these contemporary issues, he has been working on a water splitting project to develop inexpensive metal-oxide based materials that not only work as catalysts for water splitting but also exhibit proton conductivity and oxygen reduction for the fuel cells (sustainable energy issue), it said. His group developed materials that can sense toxic substances, e.g., azide anion and methanol (health care issue) and can be used to capture aerial CO2 (environment issue).

During the next five-years of JC Bose fellowship, Prof. Das and his group would like to work on photo and electro-catalytic water splitting, electro-catalysis in general and developing metal-oxide based (inexpensive) proton exchange membranes for fuel cells to achieve carbon-free sustainable energy, it added.