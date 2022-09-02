University of Hyderabad invites applications for PhD courses

The entrance exams will be held at 12 centres across the country on October 7 and 8. However, the university will not conduct its entrance exam at those centres where the number of applications received is less than 200. There are 281 seats being offered for admissions to 42 Ph.D. courses.

For further details, please visit http://acad.uohyd.ac.in The closing date of online application forms is September 15.