Research project funded by ICSSR sanctioned to UoH Asst Professor

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Hyderabad: A research project, funded by Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) on ‘Involvement in Conventional and Non-Conventional Energy Areas: Implications for India’s Economic Diplomacy in Africa’ has been sanctioned to Dr. S Shaji, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad (UoH).

The project would study India’s involvement in the African energy sector. In fact, such involvements (both in conventional – oil and non-conventional – solar) have generated multiple scenarios like serving explicitly energy security to building ‘Softer Collaborative Diplomacy’ to projecting an ethical ‘climate diplomacy’, according to a press release.

The study would focus on specific case studies in these arenas and such an analysis was expected to facilitate an understanding of India’s external economic engagements with Africa in the contemporary period and its implication for various layers and levels of diplomacy, it said.

