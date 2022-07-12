University of Hyderabad scholar to present paper at ICOPH 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Mousami Kirtania to present paper in International Conference on Public Health.

Hyderabad: Mousami Kirtania, a PhD Scholar in the department of Public Health, School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) will be presenting a paper at the 8th International Conference on Public Health 2022 (ICOPH 2022).

According to a press release, she will be presenting a paper on ‘Covid-19 and Primary Health Care in India: A double-edged sword’. The theme of the conference is “Impact of covid-19 pandemic on public health, economy and the government sector: tackling the present and shaping the future”.

ICOPH 2022 is a premier event that brings together 350 academicians, public health specialists, health professionals, researchers, scientists, policymakers, and health workers from countries around the world to present their latest research ideas, development, and applications in all areas of public health.