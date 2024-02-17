Unleash your artistic creativity

Let your hair down and bring out the artist in you at Neon Wonderland in Bandlaguda

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 17 February 2024, 09:42 PM

Hyderabad: Art has long been hailed as a medium for expressing emotions, but now, people can take expression to a whole new level by splattering paint in a dark room at the Neon Wonderland in Bandlaguda, Nagole, Hyderabad’s first-ever neon splatter room.

In their 1,200 sq. ft. paint-splattered sanctuary, guests are encouraged to let loose and unleash their creativity. Amidst the neon glow, art becomes therapy, and every splatter tells a story.

“Neon Wonderland can accommodate about 25 people per session, offering boundless opportunities for creative expression,” shared Harshini Krishna, the visionary founder behind this neon haven.

“We believe in unlocking the artist within everyone, regardless of age or background. From toddlers to seniors, people of all ages have been captivated by the allure of Neon Wonderland,” she added.

The concept is simple, patrons don protective suits, grab a palette of vibrant colours, and set their inner artist free within the confines of the neon splatter room. From swirling rainbows to explosive bursts of colour, each splatter is a representation of emotions and energy.

As an architect and art enthusiast, Harshini envisioned a space that transcended conventional boundaries, providing a platform for unconventional expression.

“Although I appreciate how beautiful defined arts are, I would want something non-conventional all the time for me to experience different things and break those boundaries,” she explained.

“Neon is an opportunity for every person to explore themselves in a non-conventional way in the form of art and madness leading to the most suitable environment for creating wonders,” she added.

The appeal of Neon Wonderland extends beyond age and artistic skill, drawing in a diverse array of visitors seeking an escape from the mundane. From families bonding over shared creativity to individuals seeking solace in self-expression, the neon-lit haven offers something for everyone.

“We are offering guests a one-hour slot with protective gear for Rs 699 per person, everyone would get a body suit, a pair of socks, artboards, colours, and freedom to make art, dance, splatter and be as messy as one wants to be. We believe in more mess more fun,” Harshini shared.

Whether seeking a therapeutic escape or simply craving an immersive artistic experience, Neon Wonderland has a variety of arts all in one place, from spin wheel, rainbow slide, and pendulum art, to block painting, doodling walls, and a lot more.

Coming to safety, “we use blue LEDs which typically have 450nm, with a width of about 20nm. These do not emit UV, which would be below 400nm. As for our colours, we are certified that our colours are completely non-toxic, skin-friendly, and do not have any kind of heavy metals in them,” assured Harshini.