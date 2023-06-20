Unlocking the secrets of NEET success: A Q&A with NEET toppers from Aakash Institute

In NEET 2023, 145 students of Aakash have got 700+ scores, with 109 students being from classroom programs of Aakash.

Hyderabad: In a quest to unravel the secrets behind NEET success, we sat down with the top achievers from Aakash Institute. In NEET 2023, 145 students of Aakash have got 700+ scores, with 109 students being from classroom programs of Aakash. 57 students of Aakash have secured a rank in Top 100, and 30 among those have secured a rank in Top 50.

In this story, we bring to you an exclusive interview with Kaustuv Bauri (AIR 3), Dhruv Advani (AIR 5), Surya Siddharth (AIR 6), and Swayam Shakti (AIR – 8) who emerged as some of the top performers in NEET 2023 from Aakash institute. Join us as we delve into their journey, their preparation experience, and the valuable insights they gained along the way.

Q: Kaustav, you’ve done extremely well in NEET. How did your interest in science, particularly biology, develop?

Kaustav: In class 9, I developed a keen interest in science, especially biology. I was fascinated by learning about the human body and its functions. My father, who is an engineer, encouraged me to pursue medicine as a career.

Q: Kaustav, Can you tell us about your decision to join Aakash for NEET preparation?

Kaustav: I chose Aakash because I wanted a competitive environment for my NEET preparation. I had heard about Aakash’s track record of producing good results, and my family and friends also recommended it. The supportive teachers at Aakash were another reason for my decision.

Q: How did you approach your NEET exam?

Kaustav: Three months before the NEET exam, I revised my NCERT textbooks thoroughly, going through them four to five times. One month before the exam, I started attending mock tests. After each test, I analyzed my errors and participated in paper discussion sessions to identify and work on my weaknesses.

Q: How did Aakash support your NEET preparation?

Kaustav: Aakash provided a supportive environment and exposed us to NEET-level problems. The teachers organized doubt-clearing sessions to help strengthen our weak areas. The exposure to competitive exam-level problems, especially the advanced level ones, helped me score well in the NEET exam.

Q: Did you have any strategies for balancing NEET preparation and board exams?

Kaustav: Both NEET and board exams have the same syllabus, so preparing for NEET automatically prepares you for the board exams as well. I made sure to thoroughly revise my notes and avoid leaving any backlogs. By staying organized and managing my time effectively, I could handle both exams without excessive stress.

Q: How did you handle distractions during your two-year NEET preparation journey?

Kaustav: To avoid distractions, I deleted all social media apps from my phone and increased my study time. By minimizing distractions and focusing on my goal, I was able to practice more questions per day, which proved to be really helpful in my preparation.

Q: What advice would you give to aspiring NEET candidates?

Kaustav: Firstly, it’s important to be passionate and undistracted towards achieving your goal. Thoroughly read the NCERT textbooks multiple times and regularly attend mock tests. Analyze your errors after each test and participate in paper-discussion sessions to learn from your mistakes and avoid repeating them in the future.

Q: Dhruv, you have topped Karnataka in NEET and secured an All India Rank of 5. How does it feel?

Dhruv: I still can’t believe it! It’s been a dream come true. I’ve worked tirelessly for two years, and this achievement is beyond my expectations.

Q: What motivated you to enroll in Aakash Institute?

Dhruv: It all started with a recommendation from my mom’s friend. We visited Aakash once, and I was drawn in by the well-structured study packages and comprehensive books. The classroom experience further enamoured me, and I knew I had to be a part of Aakash. The teachers and their exceptional teaching methods made all the difference.

Q: Could you share how Aakash helped you overcome reading errors and improve your test-taking skills?

Dhruv: In the beginning, I made a few reading errors and bubbling mistakes in mock tests. Aakash’s guidance was invaluable in helping me calm down and focus during the exams. The teachers taught us how to approach questions systematically, and their expertise honed my test-taking abilities.

Q: Surya, You’ve secured an impressive AIR 6 in NEET 2023. Can you tell us about your inspiration to pursue a career in medicine?

Surya: My father, who is a doctor, greatly inspired me to consider a career in medicine. Seeing the impact he made in people’s lives motivated me to follow a similar path.

Q: When did you join Aakash, and how was your experience there?

Surya: I joined Aakash at the beginning of the 11th grade, and it was an amazing experience. The teachers were exceptional, and the study material provided was of high quality. Instead of just one module, they gave me 2-3 books, including NCERT maps and Know Your NCERT. I found these books to be really helpful.

Q: How did Aakash contribute to your preparation for NEET?

Surya: Aakash played a significant role in making me competitive for NEET. The books and the teachers at Aakash were instrumental in my preparation. The discussions and interactions with fellow students in the class fostered a competitive spirit within me, which boosted my confidence in performing well in the NEET exam.

Q: Surya, Could you elaborate on the importance of studying NCERT thoroughly for NEET?

Surya: NCERT forms the foundation of NEET preparation, and it is essential to study it thoroughly. Many questions in NEET are based on statements from NCERT textbooks. Sometimes, the questions may seem ambiguous, but they align with the information provided in NCERT. To ensure accuracy in answering all questions, one must have a complete understanding of NCERT and its concepts.

Q: Surya, How did you manage distractions and maintain discipline during your preparation?

Surya: In the 11th grade, I also faced distractions like playing video games and watching TV. However, I realized the importance of discipline and the need to avoid such distractions. By eliminating those activities and focusing on regularity and concentration, I was able to create a productive study routine. These aspects are crucial in NEET preparation, and starting early in the 11th grade helps set a strong foundation for success in the exam.

Q: Swayam, you emerged as the topper in Odisha. What inspired you to choose a medical career, and how did Aakash contribute to your success?

Swayam: In my extended family, everyone pursued engineering, so I wanted to chart a different path. The direct impact of serving people through medicine motivated me. At Aakash, whenever I faced challenges, my physics and chemistry teachers acted as my mentors. They provided guidance, allocated study hours, and helped me tackle both academic and non-academic obstacles.

Q: Swayam, can you share your NEET exam preparation strategy?

Swayam: I started with biology, completing all the questions in 40 minutes. Then I moved on to chemistry, followed by physics. The last 15 questions required careful attention, and I dedicated one hour to bubble the OMR sheet with utmost precision. This strategy, combined with thorough preparation, helped me excel in the exam.

