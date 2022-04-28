Untimely rain disturbs normal life in old Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:22 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Karimnagar: Untimely rain coupled with gale and hailstorm disturbed normal life in some areas of erstwhile Karimnagar district on Thursday.

While paddy stored in paddy purchasing centers were soaked in the rain water, maize crop fell following heavy wind. Road users faced troubles as big trees fell across the roads in some areas.

Mangoes orchards in Jagtial were damaged due to hailstorm. Houses were also damaged following heavy wind.

While autorikshaw was damaged as a tree fallen on it in Gollapalli road of Jagtial, five bikes were also damaged when trees fell on them near Yellareddypet bus stand of Rajanna-Sircilla district.

