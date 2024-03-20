Untimely rains: Death toll four, 5,000 acres damaged in erstwhile Medak

Maize crop was damaged on over 1,400 acres while paddy was damaged on 600 acres. Horticulture crops were damaged on 703 acres including the Mango crops in 414 acres.

Siddipet: The untimely rains and hailstorms coupled with strong winds have wreaked havoc in erstwhile Medak distinct during the last four days. Four persons lost their lives in four days in Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak districts and agriculture crops were damaged to a huge extent.

Electricity poles were uprooted at several places resulting in power supply outage in parts of the district.

Massive trees were uprooted due to heavy winds and several houses collapsed. A farmer was electrocuted at Nizampet headquarters on Sunday when overhead electric wires snapped due to strong winds. Bakkolla Mallaiah (54), who was irrigating his paddy field, came in touch with live electric wires and died on the spot.

The same day, lightning killed Mythri Sirikonda (55) at Bhimra village in Kangti mandal, leaving two others seriously injured.

On Tuesday, Siddipet and parts of Medak district received heavy rains, hailstorms coupled with strong winds. While a 6-year-old girl Sangeetha died at Kowdipally mandal headquarters as the metal roof of her house fell on her, a 15-year-old boy died at Kolgur village in Gajwel mandal of Siddipet district when an uprooted tree fell on him.

The standing crops in 2,806 acres were damaged in Siddipet district alone. Most of the damage was done on Tuesday when there were hailstorms.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Agriculture Officer Siddipet K Sivaprasad said 1,794 farmers were affected by the rains. Stating that the crop damage statistics were being prepared after primary enumeration, Sivaprasad said agriculture and horticulture departments would carry out a ground-level enumeration to find out the exact loss due to the untimely rains.

The standing crops in 714 acres of 343 farmers were damaged in Sangareddy district after the primary survey.

In the Medak district, the standing crops on 1,647 acres were damaged until Tuesday evening. As many as 1,434 farmers were affected. Paddy crop alone was damaged in 1.400 acres.

However, the officials were also collecting the details on Wednesday which will further increase the list of affected farmers.