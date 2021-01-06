UoH selected for Bill and Melinda Gates research grant

The competitive project was one of the five worldwide projects out of 120 applicants to receive an $80,000 Bill and Melinda Gates Research Grant award

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) – School of Medical Sciences, and Fernandez Foundation, Hyderabad, have been identified as partners by the principal investigator, Prof Soo Downe of University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), UK, as part of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Research grant on appropriate use of Caesarean Section.

In this globally networked initiative, the UoH is with WHO-Geneva and partners in Brazil and Canada to implement an innovative project called Re-JUDGE, the university said in a press release on Wednesday. The project looks at “Reducing rates of non-medically indicated caesarean sections through an open access multi-media evidence and behaviour change programme for lawyers and judges”, it said.

The competitive project was one of the five worldwide projects out of 120 applicants to receive an $80,000 Bill and Melinda Gates Research Grant award. It will be implemented mainly by the UCLan, UoH and the Fernandez Foundation. Additional inputs will be made by the World Health Organization (WHO) and extended research team members based in Canada and Brazil, it added.

