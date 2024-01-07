| Up Congress Leaders To Offer Prayers In Ayodhya On Jan 15

UP Congress leaders to offer prayers in Ayodhya on Jan 15

The decision was made during a meeting of the state leadership convened by Avinash Pande in Lucknow on Saturday.

By IANS Published Date - 09:33 AM, Sun - 7 January 24

Ajay Rai

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders led by newly appointed in-charge Avinash Pande and state president Ajay Rai, will visit Ayodhya on January 15.

The decision was made during a meeting of the state leadership convened by Pande in Lucknow on Saturday.

According to an official spokesperson, “On January 15, as the auspicious days commence after ‘kharmas’, a delegation led by state in-charge Avinash Pande and state president Ajay Rai will head to Ayodhya.

Upon reaching the temple town, they plan to take a dip in the holy Saryu and then offer prayers to Ram Lalla.”

Pande acknowledged the recent disappointment faced by the party in the Assembly election results. However, he expressed confidence in the dedication of party workers, stating that despite being out of power, the Congress has always remained connected with the people.

Pande’s plans to convene meetings with members and other workers of the party. Separate meetings with former MPs, MLAs, and candidates are also on the agenda.