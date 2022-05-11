UP cooperative team hails Karimnagar DCCB and Karimnagar Dairy

Karimnagar: The Uttar Pradesh cooperative team were all praises for the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) and Karimnagar Dairy for making good profits following the non-interference by the state government at any level in their business activities.

Appreciating the functioning of the KDCCB and Karimnagar Dairy with good team work and dedication, the UP state DCCB chairpersons of various districts said that the DCCB and Dairy of Kairmnagar district were having good staff and a system of functioning with accountability.

The UP State cooperative team led by Additional Commissioner and Additional Registrar-Banking B Chandrakala and others made an exposure visit to KDCCB and Karimnagar Dairy on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They were keen to replicate the success formula adopted by the Karimnagar DCCB, which had emerged as a role model in the country, by working on par with any scheduled commercial bank. “We will also diversify the bank’s business activities. Fifty percent of agriculture business and the remaining 50 per cent diversify to the non-farm sectors of lending loans for housing, education, vehicles, tractors, cars, self-employment etc”, they stated

The DCCBs in Uttar Pradesh have been computerised the PACS and introduced CBS and RTGS systems in the DCCBs. They were not functioning on the expected lines and they need to be further streamlined for its proper functioning, they added.

They said that they were impressed with the performance of PACS and the functioning of the IT cell. They said that Karimnagar DCCB and PACS get the Pay book report or end of day (EOD) reports everyday unlike in Uttar Pradesh state which takes seven to eight days. “We will streamline the system and ensure that the EOD was completed every day to ensure transparency”, they stated.

In Karimnagar Dairy, the UP team was shown the process of milk collection, its pasteurisation, packaging, cold storage, despatch section, various milk products manufacturing sections such as curd, buttermilk, sweets, paneer, flavoured milk etc.

Impressed with the activities of dairy, the UP team appreciated the authorities for the economic empowerment of the farmers by encouraging them to take up dairy units along with farming.