Update your Aadhaar Card for free on online till June 14

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: Updating Aadhaar card through online is now free until June 14, 2023, thanks to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Normally, updating an Aadhaar card is charged a fee of Rs 50. However, until June 14th, there will be no charge for changing the Aadhar card online through UIDAI’s official website. This service is exclusively free on the myAadhaar webpage only, and charges will be taken at Aadhaar centers.

How to update Aadhaar card for free

Step 1: Visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ and log in with Aadhaar number

Step 2: Click on the “Proceed to Update Address” button.

Step 3: A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 4: Click on “Document Update.”

Step 5: Verify the details and click on the next hyperlink.

Step 6: Choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents in the drop-down list.

Step 7: Upload the scanned copy of the address proof and submit

Step 8: The Aadhaar update request will be accepted, and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated.