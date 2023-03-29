UIDAI opens new Grievance Redressal Centre in Hyderabad

The RO Hyderabad caters to Aadhaar-related services to residents of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: The Regional Office Hyderabad of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) opened a new ‘Grievance Redressal Centre’ on Wednesday with a focus on resident centricity, and commitment to delivering a better experience to Aadhaar holders.

The RO Hyderabad caters to Aadhaar-related services to residents of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. An average of 200 residents visit the RO Hyderabad office daily for redressal of their grievances.

The new grievance redressal centre is fully air-conditioned and equipped with all basic facilities for visiting residents including adequate seating arrangements, wheelchairs, and CCTV surveillance. The centre has been designed keeping in view the requirements of specially-abled residents, and senior citizens.

Dr. Saurabh Garg, CEO, of UIDAI, appreciated the efforts put in by RO Hyderabad for improving the service experience of residents. He highlighted that there is a continuous growth in Aadhaar’s adoption and usage across sectors and that UIDAI and all its offices are committed to resident’s welfare.

Cumulatively, UIDAI has issued over .36 billion Aadhaars so far. On an average, 70 million Aadhaar authentication transactions are happening per day, indicative of how it is facilitating ease

of living for residents.