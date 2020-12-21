Upping the pregnancy fashion game

Moving on from wearing loose clothes and hiding the belly, celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Emma Roberts are setting new style statements

Gone are the days when celebrities would wear baggy clothes to cover up their baby bump. Maternity fashion is no longer about loose maxi dresses and blouses or over-sized t-shirts. Hollywood celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Roberts, Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry have worn super trendy clothes while being pregnant and even proudly flaunted their baby bumps.

Back home, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is pregnant with her second child with hubby Saif Ali Khan, recently broke the internet by sharing a photo of her showing off her baby bump in stylish pink athleisure. Earlier, Anushka Sharma didn’t shy away from sporting a swimsuit while being pregnant. Here are our top 3 best-dressed pregnant stars.

Emily Ratajkowski

There are not many celebs who can compete with Emily Ratajkowski when it comes to fashion. There is no doubt that the Victoria’s Secret model is currently one of the most stylish stars in the world. So, it didn’t come as a surprise when she upped the maternity fashion game right after announcing she’s pregnant with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s first child. From wearing crop tops, open silk shirts, midi dresses to slip dresses, the supermodel hasn’t once shied away from baring her bump. She is surely inspiring several other mom-to-be’s with her confidence.

Emma Roberts

Soon after the actor’s mother let out the news of her pregnancy, Emma Roberts has been spotted in maternity outfits that are simply flawless. While the American Horror Story star is not going as bold as Emily, she is seen rocking chic polka dots and floral dresses. On the cover of Cosmopolitan’s latest issue, Emma looked absolutely stunning in a pink crop top and skirt. The actor, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, hinted that she has not changed her wardrobe too much after getting to know she’s pregnant. She told Glamour recently, “I’ve been trying to not buy a ton of stuff because I love shopping. All I can say is thank goodness I’m not having a girl because the clothing situation would just be insane.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan

From walking the ramp while being heavily pregnant with her first child back in 2016 to sporting a super cool bump-baring athleisure during her current pregnancy, Bebo sure knows how to carry herself with confidence.

