Telangana: Man ends life hours after son’s death on road accident

Bheem Rao, a farmer was shocked to learn about the death of his son and attempted to end his life by taking pesticide.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:08 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Hours after his son was killed in a road accident, a grief-stricken man died by suicide on Thursday. This sorrowful incident was reported from Samela village.

Police said A youngster Tulasiram was killed on the spot when his scooter came under the wheels of a speeding lorry at Jaithpur crossroad in Wankidi mandal on Thursday. A few hours later, his depressed father committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Samela village in the similar mandal.

Wankidi Inspector Srinivas said that Vasake Tulasiram (20), of Samela, sustained serious head injuries and was profusely bleeding after coming under the wheels of the lorry at the crossroad and died.

The lorry belonged to Dilip Buildcon Limited, an agency of Maharashtra which executes works of a national highway between Asifabad and Goyagaon of Wankidi mandal.

Rash and negligent driving by the lorry driver is suspected to be the cause of the accident. Tulasiram’s engagement with a girl from the same village was performed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tulasiram’s father Bheem Rao (55), a farmer, was shocked to learn about the death of his son and attempted to end his life by taking pesticide. He was immediately shifted to a hospital in Asifabad. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

His family members staged a dharna demanding action against the driver and compensation of Rs 30 lakh. They withdrew their protest when police assured them of stern action.

A hit and run case was registered against the driver of the lorry who was absconding following the mishap. A man-hunt was launched to nab the accused driver.