Welfare of common man priority for TRS Govt: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:27 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques and sarees to beneficiaries and had lunch with them in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: The State government has been implementing numerous welfare schemes with the welfare of common man as priority, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has said.

The Minister distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs 64 lakh to 64 beneficiaries, along with sarees, which the minister presented to beneficiaries at his own expense, at his VDO’s Colony camp office here on Monday. So far cheques worth Rs 70.21 crore have been distributed to 7515 beneficiaries in Khammam Assembly constituency, he said.

After the formation of separate Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has introduced many welfare schemes and executed development projects to make Telangana the number one State in the country in terms of development and welfare. Unlike the past governments, the TRS government has been spending thousands of crores of rupees on the welfare of poor families irrespective of caste, creed or political affiliations. Telangana government was a welfare government, Ajay Kumar noted.

Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes were unique in the country and have helped parents with poor financial background to arrange marriage of their girl children without any worry for money, he said. The minister later had lunch with the beneficiaries.

Earlier in the day, Ajay Kumar distributed modern, mechanised earthen pots making machines to beneficiaries provided by the BC Welfare Department. Nine beneficiaries were given the machines each worth around Rs.1 lakh.

The minister informed that the Telangana government has been promoting caste based vocations in order to provide employment opportunities to the members of different communities in the State. He launched development works worth Rs 1.35 crore in the city.