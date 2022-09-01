India Gets Reading: ‘Read-a-thon’ held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:12 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Hyderabad: Room to Read India, as part of its ‘India Gets Reading’ flagship reading campaign, organised the “Read-a-thon” here on Thursday.

The event aims to reach far and wide across the country with enhanced participation by all stakeholders, including children, parents, communities, international organizations, and government, including the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other supporters, a press release said.

This year’s Read-a-thon is an ambitious record-setting attempt by Room to Read India, where they aim to bring in a record number of participants in an in-person setting. The participants are organized to read at multiple locations across the country including 12 states where it has active intervention.

Poornima Garg, Deputy Country Director, Room to Read says, “this year’s reading campaign is themed on ‘Reading Equals’. It is an opportunity for all stakeholders to drop all other activities, come together and just read for 30 minutes at a stretch at a predetermined time.”