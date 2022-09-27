| Us Four Of Indian Family Charred To Death In Accident In Arizona

US: Four of Indian family charred to death in accident in Arizona

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:21 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), four members of an Indian family were charred to death after their car was hit by a semi-truck on the Interstate 17 near Flagstaff, Arizona, United States. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), four members of an Indian family were charred to death after their car was hit by a semi-truck on the Interstate 17 near Flagstaff, Arizona, United States.

Hyderabad: Four members of an Indian family were charred to death after their car was hit by a semi-truck on the Interstate 17 near Flagstaff, Arizona, United States. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), the car erupted into flames after the crash on September 18.

According to media reports quoting Venkat Kommineni, associated with the Indian Association of Phoenix and the Arizona Telugu Association, the victims were Nagarajan, his wife Vijayalakshmi Gopal and their sons Athish Nagarajan and Dhinesh Nagarajan. The family hailed from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

A post on gofundme.com said Vijayalakshmi and Nagarajan were visiting their sons, both Arizona State University graduates. They were on a family outing to Sedona, AZ, when the accident happened.