PV Narasimha Rao’s statue to be installed in Sydney on October 22

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:15 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Hyderabad: The statue of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao will be unveiled in Strathfield in the suburbs of Sydeny in Australia on October 22. The TRS NRI wing which took up the initiative, is making arrangements for a grand inaugural ceremony in association with the Strathfield Council members.

The statue has been already transported to Australia where the Mayor of the Strathfield Council and the Council members have begun the preparations for the inaugural ceremony. The installation of the statue will be taken up at Ombush Park in Sidney on October 22 at 11 am local time.

In a statement, TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala said PV Centenary Celebrations Committee chairman K Keshava Rao, family members of Narasimha Rao and other public representatives have been invited to participate in this programme in Australia. As the statue of Narasimha Rao was being installed outside India for the first time, the TRS NRI wing representatives will reach Sydney 10 days prior to the inaugural and facilitate the programme with the local authorities.

Mahesh called on Keshava Rao on Sunday to discuss the details of the programme to be held in Australia and also took up certain issues with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said various Indian communities would be invited to this programme. The statue is being installed in Syndney as part of the birth centenary celebrations of of Narasimha Rao launched last year officially by the State government.