US textile historian is all praises for Telangana weavers

US-based textile historian and researcher Kyra Zapf lauded the welfare and support schemes being extended by the State government for the weavers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

US-based textile historian and researcher Kyra Zapf lauded the welfare and support schemes being extended by the State government for the weavers

Hyderabad: The rich skills of the handloom weavers in Telangana were appreciated by US-based textile historian and researcher Kyra Zapf after she toured the handloom hubs across the State. She also lauded the welfare and support schemes being extended by the State government for the weavers.

A recipient of Watson Foundation Grant for research on weaving, Kyra Zapf has authored several papers on the history of fabric. As part of her study, she already visited nine countries and chose Telangana as her first destination in India. She thoroughly studied handloom clothes weaving and the situation of weavers in Pochampally, Siddipet, Sircilla, Jangaon, Narayanpet, Gadwal.

Also Read Handloom expert from US visits Sircilla textile town

Sharing her observations with Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao during their meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday, the historian said handloom weavers in the State find a lot of pride in their art, and their passion, commitment to the work is more than what she observed in other countries. She said the sustainable fabric used in Telangana as well as the culture and art, has huge demand in Western countries. She suggested for extending silk weaving to other clothes beyond sarees apart from developing different brands for weavers living in various villages, to promote their products in the market.

The Minister welcomed the suggestions and inputs from Kyra Zapf saying those would help him in framing and amending the public policy. He said the textile sector in the State which was once in crisis, has started to thrive and assured to put more efforts in supporting the sector. He felicitated the textile historian on the occasion.