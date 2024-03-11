USA-1 wins International Arena Polo Championship

Sloan Stefankis and Jake Klentner scored seven goals each to power USA-1 to 15-8 win over India-2 in the final of the International Arena Polo Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 11:15 PM

Victorious USA-1 team with the winners trophy in Aziznagar.

Hyderabad: Sloan Stefankis and Jake Klentner scored seven goals each to power USA-1 to 15-8 win over India-2 in the final of the International Arena Polo Championship at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) in Aziznagar, Moinabad on Sunday.

The winners gained an early advantage by narrowly winning the first chukker with a score of 3-2. Sustaining the momentum, they significantly extended their dominance in the second chukker, achieving an impressive 9-4 scoreline. This commanding performance continued into the third and final chukker, where they clinched a 3-2 victory, ultimately emerging triumphant with a decisive overall score of 15-8.

For India-2, Kaushik Kumar and Yusuf Azmi smashed five and three goals respectively in losing cause.

Results: USA-1 15 (Sloan Stefankis 7, Jake Klentner 7, Megan Flynn 1) bt India-2 8 (Kaushik Kumar 5, Yusuf Azmi 3).