Utilise digital media to thwart attacks against Hindu religion: Muralidhar Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

BJPs Madhya Pradesh state in-charge P Muralidhar Rao addresses a gathering at Under Digital Hindu conclave held under the aegis of Bharath Neethi in Mancherial on Wednesday.

Mancherial: BJP’s Madhya Pradesh state in-charge P Muralidhar Rao called upon activists and members of the party to thwart attacks against Hindu religion using digital media platforms. He was addressing a gathering at Under Digital Hindu conclave held under the aegis of Bharath Neethi here on Wednesday. He was joined by former Peddapalli MP Dr G Vivek Venkataswamy. Speaking on the occasion, Muralidhar advised everyone to foil the attacks against Hindu religion and its sentiments with the help of digital media, which had become a powerful weapon for the general public. He stated that the digital and social media platforms provided an opportunity for civilians to question the governments.

The senior leader of the saffron party said that lands belonging to temples of Hindu were occupied, while culture of this religion was being attacked by Love Jihadi. The religion is facing a threat in not only Hyderabad, but Adilabad, Bhainsa, Nirmal, Bodhan and several other parts of the State and country.

Vivek Venkataswamy opined that Hindu religion holds a special place in the world. He alleged that followers of Hindu faith were being assaulted in the regime of the TRS. He recalled that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao insulted Hindus by demeaning them in a public meeting in Karimnagar in the past. Krishnamat spiritual leader Yogananda Saraswathi stressed the need to protect Hindu religion and wanted everyone to be determined to save and propagate it. He urged the followers to carry forward it to future generations. He stated that the onus was on the shoulders of youth of the country.

Nationalist Voice news daily editor Sankepalli Bharath Kumar, Spiritual leader Satyanarayan Mourya, the conclave convener Nagunuri Venkateshwarlu, organising committee president Gone Shyamsundar Rao, BJP district president Verabelli Raghunath Rao, the party’s leaders M Malla Reddy, Munnaraj Sisodia, Tula Madusudhan Rao, Panuganti Madhu,Tula Anjaneyulu, Akula Ashok, Soma Pradeep Chandra, Susheel Kumar, Amirishetti Mallesh, Koyyada Emaji, Andugula Srinvas and many others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .