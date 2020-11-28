Uttam accuses TRS-BJP-MIM of running GHMC poll campaign on non-issues

People expected specific assurances and a clear plan from the political parties during the campaign on possible solutions to their problems, he said

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President N Uttam Kumar Reddy accused TRS, BJP and MIM of not discussing real problems during the election campaign while keeping their focus only on polarisation on communal lines.

Addressing various road shows at Banjara Hills, Serilingampally and other divisions on Saturday, Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned leaders of the three parties for running the GHMC election campaign on non-issues. “These parties did not discuss a single problem concerning the common people. In addition to the civic problems, lakhs of people were badly hit by the lockdown. Similarly, a majority of residents were hit due to the recent floods and heavy rains,” he said.

People expected specific assurances and a clear plan from the political parties during the campaign on possible solutions to their problems, he said. “However, instead of speaking about people’s grievances, the three major parties came up with irrelevant narratives to dilute the campaign,” he alleged.

The Congress leader said his was the only party which raised people’s issues and also proposed possible solutions in its manifesto. He said the Congress never believed in polarisation or other tactics to win elections. “It always adopts a straight approach to resolve the issues concerning people,” he said, adding that in a democracy, an election campaign is the best occasion to study, analyse and introspect the performance of those in power.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said none of the Union Ministers, State Ministers and other top leaders will ever visit the lanes and by-lanes of Hyderabad once the election campaign concludes on Sunday. Therefore, he said, people should not get carried away with the fake promises being made by the BJP and TRS leadership.

