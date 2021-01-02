Uttam has lost his mind, says TRS MLA

Stating that there are a total of 19 police cases against Janga Raghava Reddy, Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy said that Raghava Reddy was also accused of embezzling the funds in the Warangal District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB)

Warangal Urban: Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) leaders including MP (Rajya Sabha) Banda Prakash and MLA Challa Dharma Reddy have refuted the allegations made by TPCC president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy against Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao. They have made it clear that there was no role of the Minister in the arrest of Jangaon District Congress Committee (DCC) president Janga Raghava Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at MLA Challa Dharma Reddy’s house in Hanamkonda here on Saturday, MP Banda Prakash said that the police had arrested Janga Raghava Reddy since he was accused in a criminal case. “This is not right for Uttam Kumar Reddy to come to Warangal and make allegations against Dayakar Rao with regard to arrest of an accused in a case,” he added.

Stating that there are a total of 19 police cases against Janga Raghava Reddy, Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy said that Raghava Reddy was also accused of embezzling the funds in the Warangal District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB). ‘’There is also a rowdy sheet against Janga Raghava Reddy. He had even harassed the ‘Reddy community’ families. It seems that TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy had lost his mind and making stupid remarks against Errabelli Dayakar Rao,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders took out a huge vehicle rally from Madikonda to Warangal Central jail condemning the arrest of Janga Raghava Reddy. Though the police have tried to obstruct the Congress leaders including Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Naini Rajender Reddy and others, they had let in them to conduct the rally. After meeting Janga at the Warangal central prison through ‘Mulakath’, the Congress leaders alleged that Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao was behind the arrest of Janga Raghava Reddy. “The allegations made against Janga Raghava Reddy, who was the former chairman of DCCB, Warangal, were not proved so far. Errabelli was conspiring to implicate Raghava Reddy in false cases as Raghava Reddy had contested against Errabelli in Palakurthy constituency,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said and added that the police were helping the ruling TRS leaders. “Moreover, both the Inspector and Sub-Inspector of the Madikonda police station hurled abuses on Raghava Reddy and Reddy community. They have even said “Reddy bastards”. The police are showing caste discrimination,” Uttam Reddy alleged. Mulugu MLA Seethakka, former MLC Konda Murali, former MP Balaram Naik, former MLC Ramulu Naik, former MP Sirciall Rajiah and other leaders have also spoken at the press meet.

