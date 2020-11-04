Uttam wants govt to procure cotton without restrictions on moisture percentage

Speaking at a media conference after attending a programme at Choutuppal, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the State government should take crop damage due to rains into account and take up measures to help them

By | Published: 6:38 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Telangana Pradesh Congress (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday urged the State government to ensure that the Cotton Corporation of India procures cotton from farmers without restrictions on moisture percentage.

Speaking at a media conference after attending a programme at Choutuppal, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the State government should take crop damage due to rains into account and take up measures to help them. It should also pursue CCI to purchase cotton from farmers without any restriction on moisture percentage. “Purchase of cotton crop of any farmer should not be rejected at CCI purchasing centres. The state government should take the responsibility in this regard,” he added.

He alleged that farmers were incurring losses due to the agricultural policies pursued by the State government. “The farmers are having a tough time since paddy purchasing centres had not opened in majority of the places in the district,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

He accused both the Centre and the State government of adopting policies that were detrimental to farmers’ interests. The State unit of the Congress will submit a memorandum signed by two lakh people to the State government opposing the new agricultural laws promulgated by the Centre.

He said the party will stage a darna before the District Collectorate of Nalgonda on Thursday protesting against the anti-people’s policies of both the Central and State governments.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .