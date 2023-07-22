Uttarakhand: Three arrested for Chamoli electrocution incident

By PTI Published Date - 08:46 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Gopeshwar : Police on Saturday arrested three people in connection with the death of 16 people due to electrocution at a sewage treatment plant in Chamoli district in Uttrakhand.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobal told a press conference that Hardevlal Arya, assistant engineer in-charge of Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan, Mahendra Singh, lineman of the electricity department, and Pawan Chamola, local supervisor of the company operating the STP, have been arrested for gross negligence in operating electrical equipment at Namami Gange’s sewage treatment plant (STP).

Hinting at more arrests in this connection, Dobal said the role of the owner of the joint venture company, the project manager and other persons was also being probed.

Sixteen people were killed and 11 others were injured in two incidents of electrocution on Tuesday and Wednesday at the STP located on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli.