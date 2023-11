Uttarkashi News: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Tunnel Rescue Operations

Published Date - 12:00 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a review of relief and rescue operations at his residence, emphasizing efforts to save 40 individuals trapped in the Silkyara tunnel on the Uttarkashi-Yamunotri road. The third day of rescue operations continued to evacuate workers trapped in the collapsed under-construction tunnel.