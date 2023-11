Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: Flexicam Inserted, Food Supplied, And Walkie-Talkies Given

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:29 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

In a significant breakthrough during the ongoing Silkyara tunnel collapse rescue operation, officials successfully established communication with the trapped workers through a 6-inch pipeline this morning. The rescue team engaged with the workers using an endoscopic flexicam inserted through the pipeline, facilitating the identification of all 41 trapped individuals.