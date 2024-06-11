Vaastu changes enforced at Telangana Secretariat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 10:15 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Vaastu changes are slowly being implemented at the BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday made his entry into the Secretariat through the North East gate.

This was after the main entrance gates were locked last Monday.

But the new Vaastu changes are being implemented for his entry and exit from the Secretariat. As per the new changes, he would be using the North East and West gates for his entry and exit. IAS, IPS and other senior officials will be using the South East gate to enter and exit the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, new Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles have been allotted to a few Ministers at the Secretariat on Tuesday. These vehicles were ordered by the previous government.

After making changes, especially security aspects, the Congress government allotted them to different Ministers. The Chief Minister however continues to use the convoy of vehicles used by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, albeit after making a few changes.

Revanth not to attend Naidu’s swearing in ceremony Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will not be attending Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing in ceremony on Wednesday.

He has a few other meetings, including one with Congress MPs in the wake of the Parliament session to begin shortly, a senior official said.