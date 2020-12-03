Vaccine Drive: Database of frontline workers being prepared in Telangana

The first State-Level Steering Committee meeting, held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary here, discussed the preparedness for the distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine when available

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday directed officials to prepare a database of frontline health workers, police personnel and sanitation staff to be covered on a priority basis under the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the State.

The first State-Level Steering Committee meeting, held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary here, discussed the preparedness for the distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine when available. He asked the departments to work in tandem and make systematic arrangements for the first phase of vaccination.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the logistics arrangements, transportation, training of health staff, cold-chain facilities, Information Education and Communication (IEC) campaign, mapping of health facilities, among other issues. He also directed officials to prepare a protocol for the vaccination centres.

MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Additional DG (Law and Order) Jitender, Youth Services Principal Secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh, Health Principal Secretary SAM Rizvi, Home Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja and representatives of Unicef, UNDP and WHO attended the meeting.

