Vaccine: GHMC lists frontline workers

With the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issuing guidelines for administration of Covid vaccine, the GHMC has identified these workers under different categories, including health and sanitation sections.

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up to administer Covid-19 vaccine to frontline workers and has shortlisted nearly 29,000 workers, including sanitary workers, medical officers of health, Swacchh auto tipper drivers and others.

With the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issuing guidelines for administration of Covid vaccine, the GHMC has identified these workers under different categories, including health and sanitation sections.

As per the Central government guidelines, sanitation workers, waste collectors, sweepers, plant operators, frontline ULB staff, vehicle drivers, cremation ground staff and others have been identified as frontline workers for vaccine administration in first phase.

Priority will be accorded to health workers and frontline workers the municipal corporation is making the requisite arrangements for administering the vaccine.

Though official guidelines are yet to be issued, the workers will have to register their names for vaccine administration along with their identity proofs, including driving licence, PAN card etc.

Based on the pin code, the nearest primary health care centre or school buildings, mostly which have been used for conducting elections as polling booths, will be used for vaccination purpose as well, said a senior medical officer from GHMC.

After registration, the frontline worker will be either be getting an SMS over mobile, slip distribution (like voter slip) or the information will be passed to the section officials concerned over the location of vaccine administration, the official said.

It is mandatory for the workers to carry the slip and after administration of the vaccine, they will be marked with indelible ink to avoid confusion or repetition, the official informed.

Shortlisted workers

– Assistant Medical Officers of Health – 17

– Zonal Medical Officers of Health – 01

– Sanitation workers – 18550

– Sanitary Field Assistants – 948

– Sanitary Jawans – 284

– Sanitary Supervisors – 22

– Sanitary Inspectors – 06

– Health Assistants – 06

– Swacch Auto tipper drivers and helpers – 5000

– Swacch CRPs – 2152

– Solid Waste Management Engineers – 04

– Transport Engineers – 40

– Transport drivers – 995

– Transport workers – 1548

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .