Vaccine to differently-abled from next month: Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said the State government will start administering Covid-19 vaccine to differently-abled persons in the State from next month. He said Health Minister Eatala Rajender had assured him in this regard and informed that necessary arrangements were being made.

Following a request made by National Forum for Disabled Rights president Kolli Nageswara Rao and others, Vinod Kumar took up the issue with the Health Minister who responded positively and assured about commencement of the vaccine administration at the earliest.

