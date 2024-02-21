Van driver killed in hit-and-run incident in Mancherial

Bandi Anil (25) from Angadibajar in the coal belt town received fatal injuries when the unknown vehicle from opposite direction dashed against the two-wheeler
Mancherial: A van driver was killed on the spot when an unidentified vehicle hit the motorbike on which he was travelling at Yapal in Mandamarri town on Tuesday night.
Mandamarri Sub-Inspector S Rajashekhar said Bandi Anil (25) from Angadibajar in the coal belt town received fatal injuries when the unknown vehicle from opposite direction dashed against the two-wheeler, resulting in death on the spot for the youngster around 1 am.
Anil was heading to Devapur village in Kasipet mandal at the time of the mishap.
Bandi Kumar, brother of Anil, lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered. Investigation is on.