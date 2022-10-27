Vanabhojanam: TSRTC offers special bus services at discounted price

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:26 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The TSRTC is offering special bus services at special discounted prices for those planning ‘Vanabhojanam’ with family and friends. Depending upon the size of groups, either mini-bus or regular buses can be booked.

The corporation said those from Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district can hire a Mini Vajra bus for a group of 40 people and an ordinary bus for a larger group. The buses are being hired out on an hourly basis instead of charging for a whole day, if not required.

Those booking the buses two months and a month prior can avail a discount of 20 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.

Citizens can contact for more information and bookings at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.