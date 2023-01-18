Vande Bharat Express evokes enthusiastic response from rail passengers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: The regular service of the recently flagged off Vande Bharat Express operating between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam has evoked a huge response from the rail passengers. This is reflected in the occupancy ratio for the first three days of regular service of the train, which has consistently witnessed full capacity utilisation of more than 100 per cent, a statement said.

The regular services of the train have been started from January 16, for which bookings were opened only on January 14. In spite of it, the train has witnessed huge patronage from rail passengers for the first three days.

For the journey between Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, the average occupancy for the first three days (January 16, 17 and 18) was 99 per cent, 144 per cent and 149 per cent, respectively. Similarly, for the journey between Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam, the average occupancy for the first three days was 122 per cent, 147 per cent and 117 per cent.

The train consists of 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and 2 Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with a capacity of 1024 and 104 seats, totalling to 1128.