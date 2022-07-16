Varuna shanthi homam conducted at Yadadri

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:08 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Varuna shanthi homam was being conducted by the temple priests at Yadadri on Saturday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Varuna shanthi homam was performed by the temple priests at Sri Parvathavardhini Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple (Shivalayam) on Yadadri hill shrine on Saturday.

The homam was performed praying the God Varuna(rain) for relief from heavy rains and restoration of normalcy.

In view of the heavy rains in majority of the district in the state, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the temple authorities for conduct of varuna shanthi homam, according to the temple Executive Officer N Geetha. Indra garaythri japam was also chanted by the temple priests as a part of the programme.

The homam was concluded with conduct of purnahuthi.