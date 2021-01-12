Vaughan hits out at Paine for his on-field banter

A frustrated Australian captain Tim Paine started sledging, especially Ashwin. However, England former captain Michael Vaughan was not happy with his behaviour.

Hyderabad: The third Test that ended in a draw gives a lot of positives to the visitors Team India. They needed to bat more than 130 overs to save the Test. But they showed tremendous resilience on the final day as they lost just three wickets, five in the second innings, to draw the Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari weathered the storm. While Vihari suffered a hamstring injury but continued to fight, Ashwin took a couple of body blows but never let his guard down. A frustrated Australian captain Tim Paine started sledging, especially Ashwin. However, England former captain Michael Vaughan was not happy with his behaviour.

He took to Twitter criticizing Paine. “Let’s be honest the captain of Australia since sandpaper gate has led this team with great distinction, attitude & never once has he crossed the line of negativity in my eyes, but today his language behind the stumps & sledging today was back to the old days !! Very very poor !!” Vaughan tweeted.

Let’s be honest the captain of Australia since sandpaper gate has led this team with great distinction,attitude & never once has he crossed the line of negativity in my eyes,but today his language behind the stumps & sledging today was back to the old days !! Very very poor !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 11, 2021

To compound his woes, Paine also grassed three chances in the day that did affect the match’s outcome.

