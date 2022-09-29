VC’s of agricultural universities to meet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University, Telangana, are jointly organizing a three-day meeting of Vice Chancellors of agricultural universities’ here from September 30 to October 2.

During the meeting, revenue generation model at agriculture universities, entrepreneurship development in agriculture, globalization of agriculture education, inbreeding reduction, enhancing gross enrolment ratio and combined entrance examination for admission in agricultural universities will be discussed.

The vice chancellors will also discuss the introduction of foundation course along with Yoga and meditation at UG level, recommendations and suggestions of sixth deans committee and natural farming among other areas. Five ICAR representatives and over 50 vice chancellors from the State Agricultural, Veterinary, Horticultural and Fisheries Universities from across the country will attend the meeting.