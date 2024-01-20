VDCs should work within the framework of law: Judge Sunitha

The judge said most of the VDCs were playing an active role in the development of the villages, but there were few who were functioning independently against the norms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 06:24 PM

The judge said most of the VDCs were playing an active role in the development of the villages, but there were few who were functioning independently against the norms.

Nizamabad: Nizamabad District Judge K Sunitha expressed concern over the functioning of few Village Development Committees(VDC) in the State and asked them to work within the framework of the law.

Speaking at the legal awareness conference, jointly organised by District Law Service Organization and Police Department here on Saturday, the Judge said most of the VDCs were playing an active role in the development of the villages, but there were few who were functioning independently against the norms. “Such VDCs bring bad names to the entire system,”she said.

Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said no one would have any objections to the decisions taken by the VDCs for the progress of the villages and the welfare of the people, however, in recent times, many VDCs have been ostracizing and imposing fines, forcing people to approach courts. Many villages were standing as an example and have embarked on the path of progress with the help of village committees, he pointed out.

Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar Singanevar said the VDCs should work for the welfare of the people and their well-being and if there were any problems, it should be brought to the attention of the government and the district administration and resolve it through discussions. “It is not appropriate for VDC members to take the law into their own hands,”he said.