Vedantu donates 75 smart mobile phones to TSWREIS students

Vedantu, a live online interactive tutoring platform, has donated 75 new Samsung mobile phones to Telangana Social Welfare Residential School for Girls, Mominpet in Vikarabad district

Hyderabad: An appeal made by the principal of a Telangana Social Welfare Residential School on the social media requesting donation of used but functional mobile phones for students of her school to help them pursue online education during the coronavirus pandemic, got a surprising response.

Following the appeal Vedantu, a live online interactive tutoring platform, has donated 75 new Samsung mobile phones to Telangana Social Welfare Residential School for Girls, Mominpet in Vikarabad district, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

“The request from the company to donate new mobile phones came as a surprise. A representative of the company came across my request on the social media and offered to donate 75 new mobile phones to our school students,” said S Anitha, principal of the TSWRS for girls, Mominpet.

The principal recently distributed the mobile handsets to students who took part in ‘Mana Vooriki Mana Gurukulam’ programme held at Mominet.

